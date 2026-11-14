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Film debut with Jagame Maya..

Giribabu debuted as an actor with the film 'Jagame Maya' released in 1973. Although he entered the industry hoping to do hero roles initially, he earned good recognition with villain roles. Later, he entertained the audience in many different roles as a hero, antagonist, comedian, and supporting actor. He acted alongside top actors like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Venkatesh. In his film journey spanning over four decades, he himself revealed that he acted in more than 600 films. He said he played the hero in about 100 films and the villain in 300 films. As producer and director too.. Giribabu proved his talent not just in acting but in production too. He produced films like Devathalara Deevinchandi, Simhagarjana, Merupu Daadi, and Pasupu Kumkuma under the Jayabheri Art Pictures banner. He directed films like Ranarangam, Indrajith, and Nee Sukhame Ne Koruthunna.