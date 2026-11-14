Veteran Tollywood Actor Giribabu Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Tollywood is in mourning. Veteran actor, producer, and director Giribabu passed away. Reports say he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.
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Veteran actor Giribabu passes away
Tragedy hits Tollywood. Veteran actor Giribabu passed away. He was ill for the past few days. He took his last breath on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Tollywood is in shock. He acted in over 600 films and his death leaves the industry grieving. Giribabu Biography.. Giribabu made a special mark for himself in the Telugu film industry as a villain, hero, comedian, and character artist. His real name is Yarra Seshagiri Rao. He was born on June 8, 1943, in Ravinuthala village, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. Born into an agricultural family, he had a keen interest in plays since childhood. That interest brought him into films.
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Film debut with Jagame Maya..
Giribabu debuted as an actor with the film 'Jagame Maya' released in 1973. Although he entered the industry hoping to do hero roles initially, he earned good recognition with villain roles. Later, he entertained the audience in many different roles as a hero, antagonist, comedian, and supporting actor. He acted alongside top actors like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Venkatesh. In his film journey spanning over four decades, he himself revealed that he acted in more than 600 films. He said he played the hero in about 100 films and the villain in 300 films. As producer and director too.. Giribabu proved his talent not just in acting but in production too. He produced films like Devathalara Deevinchandi, Simhagarjana, Merupu Daadi, and Pasupu Kumkuma under the Jayabheri Art Pictures banner. He directed films like Ranarangam, Indrajith, and Nee Sukhame Ne Koruthunna.
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Giribabu's sons are also in films
Memorable films.. Films like Jagame Maya, Jyothi, Urvasi, Chairman Chanakya, Simhagarjana, Merupu Daadi, Nivurugappina Nippu, Athadu, Gamyam, Damarukam, and Geetha Govindam stand out as special in his film journey. Especially in modern films, he impressed audiences in father and grandfather roles. His son Raghu Babu also continues as a prominent comedian in the Telugu film industry. Another son, Bose Babu, also acted in films. Giribabu's wife passed away in 2016. He was last seen in the movie 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule'. He reduced films due to age. Giribabu left his mark in the Telugu film industry by scaring as a villain, making people laugh as a comedian, and bringing out emotions as a character artist. His death is an irreplaceable loss to the industry.
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