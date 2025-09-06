Aamir and Shahrukh Khan's relationship was strained in the 90s due to professional rivalry and Aamir's self-focused nature

Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan are both superstars. Both entered Bollywood in the 90s and engaged in intense competition. During this time, Salman Khan's films were also creating a storm at the box office. All three Khans built huge fan followings. Some of Shahrukh's films became iconic, putting him ahead of the other two. The relationship between the three started with some tension. Salman and Shahrukh even had a falling out. Aamir and King Khan's relationship wasn't smooth either.

In an interview, Aamir revealed that in the 90s, he never praised Shahrukh, and they rarely spoke. Aamir said Shahrukh was sometimes annoyed that he never talked about his films or stardom. Aamir admitted he always focused on himself and his films, never praising anyone unnecessarily, which Shahrukh didn't like.

This childish behavior among the three Khans stemmed from their professional rivalry. While Aamir tried to avoid the topic, he said, "Maybe he wasn't happy with me because I didn't talk about others in my interviews." There were rumors that Aamir named his dog Shahrukh. Although Aamir and Shahrukh later resolved this controversy, Aamir reportedly apologized to their family. When the three Khans matured, these misunderstandings disappeared.

Aamir's relationship with Salman Khan was also a hot topic in Bollywood. Aamir was often annoyed by Salman's frequent lateness during the shooting of "Andaz Apna Apna." However, in 2002, when Aamir was struggling with depression after separating from his first wife, Salman visited him, and they talked for hours. This is when their friendship developed. There was no more bitterness between them. Now, the three Khans openly support each other's films, successes, and personal lives.