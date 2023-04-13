Kajol reveals being body-shamed for her 'dark skin'; here’s what she said

Kajol opened up about facing judgments when she started off as an actress during her initial years in the Bollywood film industry in this recent conversational interview. Read on to know more.

Kajol got frank and candid about her professional life in a no-holds-barred interview. The Bollywood actress, last seen in Salaam Venky, has opened up about how she was body shamed in the past. During the initial days of her career, Kajol was at the receiving end of people and their judgements. She was not only fat-shamed. But, the actress also got mocked and bashed brutally for her skin colour.

In her interview with the leading entertainment and lifestyle Youtube channel, Kajol revealed the judgements made by people about her. Shedding more light on the same, Kajol said, "She is dark. She is fat. And she wears specs all the time. These were the judgments passed, when I started working in the industry. I could not care less. I knew I was smart, cool, and better than everyone out there who had negative to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they could not pull me down, the world embraced me for who I was."

A few years ago, it got reported that the Bollywood actress underwent skin whitening surgery. However, speaking with a leading entertainment portal, Kajol denied the same.

She had said, "I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For ten years, I worked all time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So, I have got untanned. It is not a skin-whitening surgery. It is a stay-at-home surgery."

From making her debut with Bekhudi to appearing in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, Kajol has had a successful 3-decade long reign in the Hindi film industry. Undoubtedly, she has been a treat to watch on screen. Most recently, she appeared in the film Salaam Venky also starring Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in main roles.

