Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajol reveals being body-shamed for her 'dark skin'; here’s what she said

    Kajol opened up about facing judgments when she started off as an actress during her initial years in the Bollywood film industry in this recent conversational interview. Read on to know more.

    Kajol reveals being body-shamed for her 'dark skin'; here's what she said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Kajol got frank and candid about her professional life in a no-holds-barred interview. The Bollywood actress, last seen in Salaam Venky, has opened up about how she was body shamed in the past. During the initial days of her career, Kajol was at the receiving end of people and their judgements. She was not only fat-shamed. But, the actress also got mocked and bashed brutally for her skin colour.

    In her interview with the leading entertainment and lifestyle Youtube channel,  Kajol revealed the judgements made by people about her. Shedding more light on the same, Kajol said, "She is dark. She is fat. And she wears specs all the time. These were the judgments passed, when I started working in the industry. I could not care less. I knew I was smart, cool, and better than everyone out there who had negative to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they could not pull me down, the world embraced me for who I was."

    ALSO READ: Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

    A few years ago, it got reported that the Bollywood actress underwent skin whitening surgery. However, speaking with a leading entertainment portal, Kajol denied the same.

    She had said, "I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For ten years, I worked all time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So, I have got untanned. It is not a skin-whitening surgery. It is a stay-at-home surgery."

    From making her debut with Bekhudi to appearing in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, Kajol has had a successful 3-decade long reign in the Hindi film industry. Undoubtedly, she has been a treat to watch on screen. Most recently, she appeared in the film Salaam Venky also starring Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in main roles.

    ALSO READ: Who is Jung Chae Yull? The South Korean star found dead at 26

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes' AHA

    Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes'

    Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series AHA

    Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and others (Photos) RBA

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others (Photos)

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis

    Recent Stories

    Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF AJT

    BREAKING: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF

    Karnataka govt opposes relaxation in bail conditions of PDP leader Madani in SC anr

    Karnataka govt opposes relaxation in bail conditions of PDP leader Madani in SC

    Truecaller rolls out Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users Step by step guide on how to access it gcw

    Truecaller rolls out Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users; Step-by-step guide on how to access it

    Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes' AHA

    Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes'

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer? RBA

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer?

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon