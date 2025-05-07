Baazigar to Darr: 8 Times Shah Rukh Khan played the villain on screen
Shahrukh Khan, known for his romantic and action hero roles, has also delivered memorable performances as a villain in several films. This article explores some of his most iconic negative characters.
| Published : May 07 2025, 09:44 AM
1 Min read
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is renowned for his acting prowess and blockbuster films, portraying diverse roles on the silver screen.
From romantic to action hero, Shahrukh Khan has also embraced negative roles, which have been well-received. Let's explore these villainous portrayals.
Shahrukh Khan played a villain in the 1993 blockbuster Baazigar, alongside Kajol and Shilpa Shetty.
Shahrukh Khan's villainous role in the 1993 blockbuster Darr, with Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol.
Shahrukh Khan in a negative role in the 1994 film Anjaam, with Madhuri Dixit.
Shahrukh Khan's grey-shaded character in the 1995 film Ram Jaane, with Juhi Chawla and Vivek Mushran.
Shahrukh Khan's dual role in the 1998 film Duplicate, featuring a grey-shaded character, alongside Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre.
Shahrukh Khan as the villain in the 2006 blockbuster Don and its sequel, with Priyanka Chopra.
