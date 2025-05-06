Shahrukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in 2025 wearing a Sabyasachi outfit. All eyes were on his Patek Philippe watch, the price of which stunned everyone.

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025. He wore a designer outfit by Sabyasachi, and people praised his look. His accessories also caught attention, especially his watch. The price of the watch left everyone shocked.

The Price of Shahrukh Khan's Watch

Shahrukh Khan wore a black t-shirt, pants, and a designer black coat, paired with black shoes. He carried a black cane, looking like a magician. He also wore black goggles and several stunning chains around his neck. The watch he wore was an ultra-rare Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G. Media reports suggest its price is $2.5 million, approximately ₹210,619,145 in India. Fans were shocked when they learned the price of the watch, saying this is why he's called King Khan.

What is Met Gala 2025?

The main purpose of the Met Gala is to raise funds for the Costume Institute. Each year, the Met Gala has a new theme. Celebrities walk the red carpet in outfits based on that theme. This year's Met Gala saw celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh making a splash.