Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's song ‘Desi Machan romance’ goes viral-WATCH

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing skills and has demonstrated in the Bhojpuri film industry. His songs became popular on social media, earning his followers a lot of love.

    His song 'Na Chheda Na Piya' creates waves, and fans like his on-screen chemistry with Kajal Raghwani. Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his strong dancing abilities, and this song is full of sizzling chemistry and passionate dance, as well as acting that will melt your heart.

    The song has Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in a pretty saree and shows off some sensual romance. Khesari falls in love with Kajal Raghwani, and she joins him in dynamic dancing routines to upbeat music. They're looking hot while romancing and dancing to the song's rhythms.

    WATCH VIDEO

    Khesari and Kajal Raghwani seem stunning in this song, and their hot relationship will make you want more.

    Their stunning costumes are enough to win your heart. They appear stunning while having a torrid affair with one other. Both performers are causing a stir on the internet with their sizzling and dynamic dance to the song's upbeat sounds. In the song, Kajal Raghwani's sizzling stances draw attention and steal one's breath away.

    On YouTube, the song has had 9,243,415 views. Fans like the duo's connection and lavish them with praise and respect for their performance.

    The song is about sizzling chemistry and is driving the audience insane

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
