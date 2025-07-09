Image Credit : Freepik

South India's sweetheart actress Kajal Aggarwal is not only well known for her film career but also for embracing motherhood with humility and honesty. Ever since she became a mother to her son Neil, Kajal Aggarwal has been posting about her parenting life on social media and in interviews too. Her approach is a fresh breeze of modern values and emotional maturity. These are 7 valuable parenting lessons that we can pick up from Kajal Aggarwal's approach to motherhood.