    Kadakan REVIEW: Is Hakkim Shah's action-movie worth watching? Read this

    Kadakan X Review: The film 'Kadakan', starring Hakkim Shah and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, hit theatres on March 1st. Set in Nilambur, the film tells the story of the conflict between the Sand Mafia and the Police.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    The film 'Kadakan', starring Hakkim Shah and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, hit theatres on March 1st. Set in Nilambur, the film tells the story of the conflict between the Sand Mafia and the Police. The film is directed by newcomer Sajil Mampad, with the story he created and the script written by Bodhi and S. K. Mampad. Khaleel Hameed is the producer of this family-friendly action film. Hakkim Shah, known for his performance in 'Pranaya Vilasam', stars in the film.

    Kadakan Cast & Crew 
    Hakkim Shah, Meenakshi Raveendran, Manikandan R. Achari, Sarath Sabha, Sona Olickal, Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Dinesh Prabhakar, Geethi Sangeetha, Sinoj Varghese, Vijayakrishnan A.B., Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Nirmal Palazhi, Pradeep Balan, Bibin Perumbally, and Fahiz Bin Rifai star in the film.

    The film's crew included Khaleel Hameed as producer, Gopi Sundar as music composer, Jazin Jaseel as cinematographer, Shameer Muhammed as editor, Arshad Nakkoth as art director, Shahid Anwar as associate director, Jikku Joshi as sound designer, Ashique Muhammed as premixer, and Vishnu Babu as visual effects supervisor. In addition, K.K. Ameen and Shuhaib S.B.K. worked as still photographers.

    The release of "Kadakan" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as audiences discuss this action flick.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
