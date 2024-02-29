Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

    To enhance and personalize the watching experience, each journalist on board was given a tablet and a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in each beat of the video, resulting in an epic audio-visual experience like no other. 

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 7:33 PM IST

    'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024, and ahead of the film's release, the film has done something that no one has ever witnessed. The film is the first Hindi film to unveil its trailer in-flight. 

    The trailer launch event

    To enhance and personalize the watching experience, each journalist on board was given a tablet and a pair of headphones to immerse themselves in each beat of the video, resulting in an epic audio-visual experience like no other. Aside from members of the media, the Yodha team, which included producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, as well as the film's main cast, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, were also on the flight, making it an amazing day for everyone. 

    The trailer

    The never-before-seen trailer debut, hundreds of feet above the ground, concluded in an extraordinary press conference attended by media people from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The action thriller picture, presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in conjunction with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, will be released in theaters on March 15. 

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

    Is Mohanlal's Drishyam to have Hollywood remake? Deets inside rkn

    Is Mohanlal's Drishyam to have Hollywood remake? Deets inside

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: What does the 3-day event include? RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: What does the 3-day event include?

    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check rkn

    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check

    Former Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passes away due to breast cancer RKK

    Former Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passes away due to breast cancer

    Recent Stories

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery AJR

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

    football 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict snt

    'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years? RKK

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years?

    football Pogba to Maradona: 10 footballers who were banned for doping osf

    Pogba to Maradona: 10 footballers who were banned for doping

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon