Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi starrer to release on OTT? Here's what we know

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his diverse roles, is set to captivate audiences in the mystery-thriller 'Kadak Singh.' From humble beginnings to National Film Award triumph, his journey reflects a stellar career

Bollywood luminary Pankaj Tripathi is currently immersed in preparations for the release of his upcoming mystery-thriller film, "Kadak Singh," set to premiere exclusively on an OTT platform. A closer look at the trajectory of Pankaj Tripathi's career reveals a remarkable journey, progressing from modest roles to achieving the prestigious National Film Award. His ascent in the industry has been consistently upward, marking significant milestones each passing year.

In "Kadak Singh," Tripathi assumes the character of AK Srivastava, an official within the Department of Financial Crimes. Despite grappling with retrograde amnesia, the character remarkably unravels a Chit Fund scam, adding an intriguing dimension to the narrative.

Pankaj Tripathi, a professionally trained actor, initiated his career with television roles and minor film appearances, notably in productions such as "Omkara" and "Agneepath." However, the turning point materialized with his role in Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic, "Gangs of Wasseypur," in 2012.

Since then, Tripathi has been an integral part of numerous successful ventures, including the "Fukrey" franchise, "Masaan," "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Stree," "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," "83," "Mirzapur," and more. Remarkably versatile, he has not confined his talent to the Hindi film industry, also making appearances in English, Telugu, Punjabi, and Tamil language films.

Fresh off the success of "Fukrey 3," Pankaj Tripathi is actively involved in several upcoming projects. These include "Main Atal Hoon," "Metro In Dino," "Stree 2," and "Gulkanda Tales," showcasing the actor's commitment to diverse and compelling storytelling.