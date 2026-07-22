Speculation around Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s marriage has been making headlines for months. Reacting to the buzz, Karanvir chose not to address the rumours directly, stating he prefers to keep his personal life private and hopes people respect his decision.

For the past few months, speculation about trouble in Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s marriage has been circulating widely on social media. The buzz picked up after the couple stopped appearing together online, and fans noticed that Karanvir had unfollowed Teejay. The rumours gained further traction when Teejay was not present in Mumbai during the time of Karanvir’s father, Mahendra Bohra’s passing earlier this year.

Karanvir Bohra Responds

Amid the ongoing chatter, Karanvir has reacted by choosing to remain private about his personal life. In an interview with The Times of India, he avoided directly addressing the rumours and made it clear that he does not wish to comment on the matter right now. He also urged people to respect his decision, saying he prefers to stay silent when he chooses not to discuss something.

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Handling Public Speculation

Karanvir also spoke about dealing with constant public scrutiny, sharing that he does not let negativity affect him. He mentioned that even harsh comments from netizens do not bother him, as he has learned to stay unaffected by outside opinions and focus on his own peace of mind.

About Karanvir and Teejay

Karanvir and Teejay, a Canadian actor, model, and former VJ, have been married for nearly two decades and share three daughters—twins Bella and Vienna, born in 2016, and their youngest, Gia Vanessa, born in December 2020. Teejay moved to Canada with their children a few years ago for better educational opportunities, while Karanvir divides his time between Canada and Mumbai to balance family life and his acting career. He is known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai, and Naagin 2, and has also appeared in several reality shows while expanding into production and direction.

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