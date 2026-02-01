The cast and crew of 'Kabir Banaam Tulsi' have arrived in Varanasi to start shooting. The show, starring Chandan Roy and Anushka Kaushik, is an inter-caste love story of a couple who meet at BHU and face family opposition to their marriage.

The cast and crew of the upcoming web series titled 'Kabir Banaam Tulsi', featuring actors like Chandan Roy, Anushka Kaushik, and Rajesh Jais, arrived in Varanasi on Saturday. The team is set to begin shooting across various locations in the city, capturing scenes in the streets and ghats over the next few weeks.

An Inter-caste Love Story

Speaking to ANI, actor Chandan Roy offered a sneak peek into the narrative and shared, "This is a love story following a boy who studies in BHU and falls in love with a girl over there. They get married, only to find their family opposing as they belong to different castes."

"But just as the title suggests, 'Kabir Banaam Tulsi', the story follows the characters and their different backgrounds. We are not here to change society, but just make a small underlining about the factors of society. We want to deliver entertainment," he added.

A Female-Driven Narrative

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who will be seen as the female lead as Tulsi opposite Chandan Roy, spoke about her character. "I am playing the character of Tulsi. The whole story is focused on Tulsi. It is also very rare to find a female-driven character. This is the story of those girls who represent 70-80 per cent of India," she said.

Reflecting Societal Challenges

Veteran actor Rajesh Jais, who is also set to play a key role in the show, suggested how 'Kabir Banaam Tulsi' will follow the societal practices, day-to-day challenges faced in the remote places of the country, and other factors.

As the team prepares to commence filming, further details of the show's plotline are yet to be announced.