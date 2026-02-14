Preparations are underway at Isha Yoga Centre for its 32nd Mahashivratri, themed "Ganga." The all-night event with Sadhguru will feature meditations, performances, and host Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a special guest among other dignitaries.

Preparations are in full swing at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore ahead of the 32nd Mahashivratri celebrations, with artists and students working extensively to make the annual event a grand spiritual and cultural spectacle.

'Ganga' Theme Inspires Performances

Radhe Jaggi, a Bharatanatyam dancer and coordinator of Isha Foundation's Project Samskriti, spoke about this year's theme, "Ganga," which serves as the central inspiration for the performances. Speaking to ANI, she shared, "This year, the theme for Mahashivratri is Ganga. The dance production and Kalari Payattu production that we are doing are also along the same lines. We are celebrating Ganga and the descent of Ganga from the heavens to our beloved Earth... I have an incredible team of students who have graduated from Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti and some who are still students. They are extremely well trained."

Musical Preparations and Challenges

Sandeep Narayanan, a Karnatic vocalist and head of the music department at the Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti, also provided insight into the ongoing rehearsals for the celebrations. "I'm still a musician, still performing, so the toughest part is probably juggling both. Literally last week, in the middle of all of the rehearsals, I had to leave for two days because I had a commitment in Bengaluru. I had to perform there and come," he told ANI.

He further continued, "During the time of Mahashivratri, these students work so hard. They have been working for the past two, three months... I'm coming and going, but probably the last two, three weeks only I'm here with them every day."

Highlighting the final phase of preparation, Narayanan said, "The biggest challenge is probably that then I have to polish everything up. The biggest challenge for them is that they have worked for three months and in the last three weeks, I turned everything upside down and they have to do it, but they're more than capable. They do everything that we say. This year, I'm not singing but the students are performing tomorrow. This year's very, very special."

Event Details and Special Guests

The Mahashivratri festival at Isha will be celebrated from 6 pm on February 15 in front of the Adiyogi statue and will continue until 6 am the next morning. The festival, which will be held with Sadhguru in front of Adiyogi, will feature powerful meditations, mantra chanting, Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, and musical performances by top artists. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the special guest at the event, while several central ministers, film stars, and other celebrities will participate in the celebrations alongside lakhs of devotees. (ANI)