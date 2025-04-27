Ahead of the Cannes premiere of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Homebound', legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as executive producer of the film.

Sharing the update, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest.

Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound's powerful story with audiences around the world!"

<br>In the official note shared by Karan Johar, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound'.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' will be screened in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at Cannes 2025.

For Ghaywan, this is a special return, as his film, Masaan, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.