Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer trailer to release with prints of 'Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning'

    After the unprecedented success of 'Pathaan', megasuperstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of Khan's upcoming film, 'Jawan', will be unveiled alongside the release of 'Mission Impossible' in theatres.
     

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan shared “BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN FOR #ShahRukhKhan𓀠's NEXT RELEASE...  Get ready for the #JawanTrailer — releasing in theatres with the prints of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning ... The exact date for trailer launch will be announced soon!  #Jawan releases in CINEMAS on SEPTEMBER 7! 🔥🔥” Soon, the precise date of the trailer debut will be made public. With its heart-pounding action sequences that are sure to keep viewers on the tip of their seats, 'Jawan' promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster trip of emotions. Shah Rukh Khan's striking physical metamorphosis is what really distinguishes this project. Fans are amazed and filled with expectation at the superstar's dramatic transformation.

    As fans impatiently anticipate the release of 'Jawan's' trailer, which is rumoured to feature Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch. The movie aims to demonstrate the actor's versatility and his proficiency at submerging himself in a variety of characters while captivating viewers with his performance. The movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan as the lead, is helmed by Atlee Kumar.  It is produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh's production house. 

    Atlee, a renowned Tamil director, makes his Hindi cinema debut with 'Jawan'. Earlier, media portal Bollywood Hungama stated that either July 7 or July 15 will see the release of the film's official trailer. According to reports, the debut was the biggest digital launch ever. The report added that 'Jawan's' teaser will be unveiled in Chennai by a special guest, and that the official date will be revealed following confirmation. The teaser debut will be followed by songs and a trailer, and the stars will launch their two-month marketing campaign, it was further stated. This year, Jawan will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. Supposedly, Shah Rukh Khan will play a double role alongside co-star Sanya Malhotra. 

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
