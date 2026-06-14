Justin Trudeau addressed criticism for missing Canada's FIFA World Cup match to support girlfriend Katy Perry's performance. He cited 'supportive boyfriend duties', sparking a debate online over his priorities as a former national leader.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to criticism over his decision to attend the United States' FIFA World Cup opening match to support girlfriend Katy Perry's headline performance while missing Canada's opening game on the same day. The debate erupted after Trudeau shared a light-hearted post on X, referencing a New York Times article that noted he had chosen the US World Cup opener over Canada's first match of the tournament in June 2026. Addressing the criticism, Trudeau wrote, "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup" (with a Canada's national flag emoticon).

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Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup 🇨🇦 https://t.co/85DXvsyCPp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2026

Online Reactions Divided

The post quickly drew widespread attention online, with reactions split between critics and supporters. Some users questioned the optics of the decision, arguing that a former national leader should have prioritised attending Canada's match. One commenter wrote, "Leadership is about putting the country ahead of personal relationships," while others described the move as "unfortunate". However, many supporters dismissed the criticism, defending Trudeau's decision to support his partner and suggesting his opponents were overreacting to a personal matter. A user wrote, "You literally owe no explanation to anyone. Live your life." Another wrote, "You're a free man legally allowed to do whatever you want. You served the country and deserve to be able to enjoy life without internet warriors ripping on you. Have fun."

Trudeau and Perry at FIFA Opening Ceremony

The controversy stems from Trudeau's appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 12, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Katy Perry headlined the event ahead of the United States vs Paraguay match, performing her song "Wonder" on the pitch alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka. Trudeau was seen cheering from the sidelines during the performance. Following the show, Perry ran into his arms, and the pair shared a public kiss before later being seen holding hands in the stands, moments that quickly went viral on social media.

For the ceremony, Perry wore a futuristic silver sequin-fringed Stella McCartney gown as she took centre stage at the tournament opener.

A High-Profile Romance

The high-profile couple, who first sparked dating rumours in mid-2025, have made several public appearances together in recent months.

On June 8, 2026, Trudeau accompanied Perry to the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris', in New York City, where he was seen singing along to her hit song "Firework."

He was also spotted enthusiastically singing along to her track "CRUSH" during a concert stop in Montreal.

Earlier this year at Coachella 2026, Trudeau joined Perry in the crowd to watch Justin Bieber's headline performance, marking another public appearance for the couple.