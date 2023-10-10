Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love

Hailey and Justin Bieber recently enjoyed a relaxing date night in Los Angeles, marking a return to normalcy after Hailey's busy schedule, which included a trip to Paris and the launch of her lip tints with Rhode. The couple seemed to relish their downtime, opting for a casual evening together.

Hailey Bieber, 26, had a whirlwind few weeks that involved jet-setting across the globe and attending various events. She spent time in Tokyo, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Justin, made appearances at Paris Fashion Week, and unveiled a new product for her skincare line. After all the excitement, she deserved a calm evening with her husband.

The couple was spotted at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, known for its celebrity clientele. Hailey has frequented the restaurant not only with Justin but also with friends like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. On October 8, 2023, the pair was seen leaving the restaurant in laid-back outfits.

Hailey chose a monochrome look, featuring a black mini-skirt, a cozy crew-neck sweater, and cowboy-style boots. Her outfit added a touch of brown thanks to her boots and crescent-shaped bag. She accessorized with stylish Saint Laurent sunglasses, gold earrings, and her hair slicked back into a center-parted bun. Justin, on the other hand, sported baggy pants, a dark shirt, and a backward baseball hat.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections

The couple's affectionate display didn't go unnoticed by the paparazzi, who captured Justin wrapping his arms around Hailey as they left the restaurant. Fans shared their excitement on social media, with one user admiring Hailey's strength, joking that they would "fold quickly" if someone embraced them that way.

Amidst these heartwarming moments, rumors have circulated about possible marital troubles between Hailey and Justin Bieber. Some reports suggested that Hailey was growing tired of Justin's perceived neediness and reluctance to mature. However, there has been no official confirmation of these rumors. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary recently, sharing heartfelt messages with each other, dispelling any notions of trouble in paradise.