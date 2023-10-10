Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love

    Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy a casual date night in Los Angeles after Hailey's busy schedule, dispelling rumors of marital trouble

    Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Hailey and Justin Bieber recently enjoyed a relaxing date night in Los Angeles, marking a return to normalcy after Hailey's busy schedule, which included a trip to Paris and the launch of her lip tints with Rhode. The couple seemed to relish their downtime, opting for a casual evening together.

    Hailey Bieber, 26, had a whirlwind few weeks that involved jet-setting across the globe and attending various events. She spent time in Tokyo, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Justin, made appearances at Paris Fashion Week, and unveiled a new product for her skincare line. After all the excitement, she deserved a calm evening with her husband.

    The couple was spotted at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, known for its celebrity clientele. Hailey has frequented the restaurant not only with Justin but also with friends like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. On October 8, 2023, the pair was seen leaving the restaurant in laid-back outfits.

    Hailey chose a monochrome look, featuring a black mini-skirt, a cozy crew-neck sweater, and cowboy-style boots. Her outfit added a touch of brown thanks to her boots and crescent-shaped bag. She accessorized with stylish Saint Laurent sunglasses, gold earrings, and her hair slicked back into a center-parted bun. Justin, on the other hand, sported baggy pants, a dark shirt, and a backward baseball hat.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections

    The couple's affectionate display didn't go unnoticed by the paparazzi, who captured Justin wrapping his arms around Hailey as they left the restaurant. Fans shared their excitement on social media, with one user admiring Hailey's strength, joking that they would "fold quickly" if someone embraced them that way.

    Amidst these heartwarming moments, rumors have circulated about possible marital troubles between Hailey and Justin Bieber. Some reports suggested that Hailey was growing tired of Justin's perceived neediness and reluctance to mature. However, there has been no official confirmation of these rumors. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary recently, sharing heartfelt messages with each other, dispelling any notions of trouble in paradise.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way' RBA

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way'

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections

    Ramayan Ranbir Kapoor to stop drinking and eating meat to play the role of Lord Ram; read more RBA

    Ramayan: Ranbir Kapoor to stop drinking and eating meat to play the role of Lord Ram; read more

    Animal song Hua Main releases on THIS date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's mid-air liplock steals the show ATG

    Animal song Hua Main releases on THIS date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's mid-air liplock steals the show

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success ATG

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon? Here's everything you need to know about it

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way' RBA

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way'

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people

    Spectacular Mysuru Dasara returns: Festivities set to commence on October 15; check details vkp

    Spectacular Mysuru Dasara returns: Festivities set to commence on October 15; check details

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters records with over 700 crore+ recovery; breaks Pathaan's collections

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon