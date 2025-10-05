Bobby Deol credits debutant director Aryan Khan for the success of Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood, praising his calm vision and thanking OTT platforms for giving his career a powerful new chapter

Bobby Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of Netflix’s hit series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, recently spoke about the show’s massive response and the people who made it possible. He credited debutant director Aryan Khan for steering the project to success and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the OTT boom for reviving his career.

In a conversation, Bobby shared that Aryan’s calm and mature approach to filmmaking was one of the key reasons behind the show’s success. He remarked that Aryan had shown remarkable composure and attentiveness on set, with an exceptional grasp of each character and an admirable willingness to listen to his actors — qualities that made him stand out as a first-time director.

Bobby revealed that he had agreed to be part of the project even before going through the script. Wanting to support Aryan, who carries the pressure of being Shah Rukh Khan’s son and stepping into direction, Bobby was prepared to trust him blindly. However, Aryan insisted on narrating the story personally, and after a seven-hour narration, Bobby said he was deeply impressed by the young filmmaker’s passion, humour, and conviction.

He went on to share that Aryan maintained complete composure on set, no matter the circumstances. The director often asked for multiple takes to achieve his vision but never lost his patience — a level of professionalism Bobby found rare and admirable.

The actor also acknowledged how OTT platforms had transformed his career. He explained that shows like Class of ’83 and Aashram had allowed him to explore dimensions as an actor that he hadn’t before, giving him what he calls a “second innings” in the industry. Reflecting on his journey, Bobby recalled how emotional his brother Sunny Deol had been after watching Class of ’83, a moment that reaffirmed his faith in his craft. “It felt like I was beginning all over again,” he said with gratitude.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood: Cast and Plot

The series features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider trying to find his place in the chaotic and glittering world of Bollywood. As he navigates fame, rivalry, and ambition, he uncovers the unpredictable and cutthroat realities that lie beneath the industry’s glamorous façade.

Produced under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the series blends sharp humour with emotional drama, delivering a self-aware and high-energy look at the entertainment world. Netflix has described it as “the baddest, filmiest show on Earth,” promising viewers a rollercoaster ride filled with cameos, thrills, and a wild, unapologetic celebration of cinema itself.