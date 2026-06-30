Raveena Tandon explains why she introduced herself as 'Rasha's mom' at a Mumbai event, aiming to connect with Gen Z who may know her through her popular daughter. She also expressed joy over the success of 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

Actor Raveena Tandon is one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, with an extensive body of work spanning over three decades. Recently, at a school event in Mumbai, Raveena surprised many by introducing herself to students as "Rasha's mom," acknowledging that the younger generation may know her through her daughter. Notably, Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with the period action drama Azaad. She gained significant popularity among Gen Z audiences, particularly after the viral success of the song Uyi Amma.

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Raveena Tandon on Connecting with Gen Z

When asked what made her introduce herself as "Rasha's mom," Raveena proudly expressed, "There's definitely a lot of motherly love. But these young kids, the younger generation, may not recognise (us) today. They have their own songs and their own favourite actors, and they're fans of the younger generation of stars. So it's always better to introduce yourself in a way that people can identify with you."

On 'Welcome To The Jungle' Success

Meanwhile, Raveena is being lauded for her performance in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Speaking with ANI, Raveena said she was thrilled that audiences were appreciating not just the film's comedy but also the performances of the cast. "I think it's superb that in such a comedy where everybody is working hard, people are acknowledging the performance, which I think is terrific. What a great day," she said. Describing the film as an entertaining comedy, she added, "I can describe this as a good thing for me. I was just thinking about doing a fun comedy and Welcome to the Jungle came my way. It was a lot of fun."

Reflecting on Bonds with Co-stars

'The 'Mohra' actor also reflected on the strong bond she shares with her co-stars, many of whom she has known for decades. "We have known each other for so many years. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Farida Ji, and Kiran Kumar, who played my uncle in my first film. Farida Ji played my mother in 'Ziddi' and 'Salaakhen', and many other movies. Then there is Paresh Rawal. Paresh has played the villain in so many of my films," Raveena fondly recalled. (ANI)