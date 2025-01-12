Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

Aamir Khan reviewed Junaid’s Maharaj performance, praising some scenes but calling others 'Kachcha.' He expressed hope for his son’s growth and improvement in future roles.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 2:11 PM IST


Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, made his debut in 2024 with the Netflix film Maharaj. Though it garnered attention, Aamir shared his honest opinion about Junaid’s performance. He acknowledged that Junaid's work was good, but noted that it lacked finesse in certain parts, especially compared to his own debut performance in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

During the trailer launch of Junaid’s upcoming film Loveyapa, Aamir candidly discussed his son's debut. While praising Junaid for his overall performance, particularly in the climax of Maharaj, Aamir mentioned that some scenes felt raw. He emphasized that the performance wasn’t flawless, pointing out areas that could have been improved.

 

Aamir went on to explain that Junaid's performance in Maharaj reminded him of his own debut film. "The level of work in both our first films seemed quite similar," said Aamir, offering constructive criticism. As a father, he expressed hope that Junaid would continue to grow and improve with experience in future projects.

 

Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, is set to release on February 7, 2025. Fans are eagerly anticipating his big-screen debut, following his work in Maharaj. With Aamir’s feedback and continued guidance, Junaid's growth as an actor is something to look forward to in his future roles. [WATCH]

