Manoj Bajpayee stars in Raam Reddy’s upcoming film Jugnuma, a magical realism drama set in the late 80s Himalayas. Produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, the film releases September 12.

Manoj Bajpayee has a lot of upcoming projects in his kitty. One of them is 'Jugnuma'. Touted as magical realism drama, the film is the second feature directorial of Raam Reddy, who earlier stunned audiences with his 2016 Kannada National Award-winning debut 'Thithi'.

Set in the late 80s, 'Jugnuma' follows Dev (Bajpayee), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. In spite of all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are Executive Producers of 'Jugnuma' are Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

On being associated with the film, Kashyap said, "I had loved Raam's Thithi, which was so rooted and genuine, and with Jugnuma, he has created a film that feels timeless," Anurag Kashyap said in a statement.

The acclaimed helmer, who has previously collaborated with Bajpayee on the game-changing two-part epic Gangs of Wasseypur, called his act in the film "unlike anything" the audience has seen before.

"The film is deeply humane yet magical in the way it unfolds. And at the centre of it, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a performance unlike anything we've seen before -- restrained, enigmatic, and profoundly moving. It's a film which I am extremely proud to present it to the Indian audience," he added.

Guneet said the movie has been shot on film, even in this digital era, and so, every grain of colour speaks, adding to its timeless beauty. "We are proud to bring it to audiences in India, because films of this calibre deserve to be experienced and celebrated in theatres," she added.

With dialogues penned by Varun Grover, the film will get an India-wide release by Flip Films. Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose and Tillotma Shome will also be seen in the film, which is scheduled to be released on September 12. (ANI)

