Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos)

Talk of fashion and you ought to be sure about the Bollywood ladies to be slaying it. Whether it is about their appearance at the gym or at the airport, these stars never fail to impress us with their looks. Have a look at some of the Bollywood girls who have won hearts with their OOTDs.

Kiara Advani looked uber chick in a white t-shirt dress as she stepped out of her car. Carrying a bright orange handbag, Kaira kept her open, looking nothing less than stunning. She will be seen in ‘Govind Naam Mera’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film’s first look was released on Friday on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandes looked like a bomb in her denim bell-bottom pants. She paired it with a black t-shirt tucked in. Jackie was seen at the Versova Jetty. Earlier in the day, her pictures in a blue swimsuit showing off the perfect curves were doing rounds on social media.

Sporting a knee-length black court with a white and blue shirt dress inside, Parineeti was seen at the airport. The actress also made time to get a few pictures clicked with her fans as she stepped out. She completed her look with white sport shoes, a handbag and hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Alaya F was snapped outside her gym in Juhu. She was seen dressed in melange grey yoga pants with a grey strappy sports bra. She completed her look with chunky sneakers and a small crossbody bag. In this workout look of hers, Alaya has proved she always steps out in style.

In a tied-up t-shit top paired with light pink shorts, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi looked cute when she was snapped by the photographers in Mumbai on Friday. Nor’s latest song release, ‘Kusu Kusu’ from the upcoming film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ is already breaking the internet.

Divya Khosla Kumar was snapped today at Satyameva Jayate 2 promotions at the T-series office located in Andheri. The actress looked chic in a classic pantsuit. A pair of strappy pointy-toed heels added the final finishing touches to her attire. To add an extra touch of drama to her powerful look, Divya went with a black waist belt and classy sunglasses.