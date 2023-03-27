Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy’s look, "It is dedicated to my father, Biswajeet"

Prosenjit Chatterjee started his career as a child actor in Duti Pata in 1983, playing his real-life father, matinee icon Biswajeet Chatterjee's screen-son. He has made a unique position in Bangla cinema as an actor of extraordinary transforming talents.

As he enters a new battlefield, this time in Hindi, Prosenjit discusses why he selected Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video as his first foray into OTT.

Prime Video recently announced the fictional drama Jubilee, which has piqued viewers' interest since the series' first trailer. The Amazon Original series, which parallels the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama interwoven with multiple characters and their dreams and ambitions - a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee.

It stars the Bumba Da aka Bengal cinema's superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee as the legendary Roy Talkies' studio chief, Srikant Roy. His fans have been anticipating the premiere of Jubilee, the superstar's first OTT series, since its announcement.

Talking about the character, Prosenjit shares, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is written by Soumik Sen and produced by Andolan Productions in partnership with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ram Kapoor star in the series. The 10-episode series will premiere on Amazon Video in 240+ countries and territories, beginning with Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14.