Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy’s look, "It is dedicated to my father, Biswajeet"

    Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee aka Bumba Da talks about his role as Srikant Roy from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series "Jubilee."
     

    Jubilee Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy look It is dedicated to my father Biswajeet RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Prosenjit Chatterjee started his career as a child actor in Duti Pata in 1983, playing his real-life father, matinee icon Biswajeet Chatterjee's screen-son. He has made a unique position in Bangla cinema as an actor of extraordinary transforming talents. 

    As he enters a new battlefield, this time in Hindi, Prosenjit discusses why he selected Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video as his first foray into OTT.

    Prime Video recently announced the fictional drama Jubilee, which has piqued viewers' interest since the series' first trailer. The Amazon Original series, which parallels the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama interwoven with multiple characters and their dreams and ambitions - a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee.

    Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures

    It stars the Bumba Da aka Bengal cinema's superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee as the legendary Roy Talkies' studio chief, Srikant Roy. His fans have been anticipating the premiere of Jubilee, the superstar's first OTT series, since its announcement.

    Talking about the character, Prosenjit shares, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

    Also Read: Urfi Javed goes braless and backless in BOLD outfit inspired by skeleton rib cage (PHOTOS)

    Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is written by Soumik Sen and produced by Andolan Productions in partnership with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ram Kapoor star in the series. The 10-episode series will premiere on Amazon Video in 240+ countries and territories, beginning with Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know RBA

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details vma

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit against estranged wife Aaliya, wants Rs 100 cr as damages vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit against estranged wife Aaliya, wants Rs 100 cr as damages

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 final list of 18 contestants to enter Mohanlal'show RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: ​Aniyan Midhun​ to Sruthi Lakshmi, final list of contestants who entered Mohanlal'show

    Selena Gomez makes fans sweat in searing bikini amid her and Zayn Malik ongoing dating rumors - READ vma

    Selena Gomez makes fans sweat in searing bikini amid her and Zayn Malik ongoing dating rumors - READ

    Recent Stories

    Watch Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community AJR

    Watch: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community

    Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users - gps

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown to find missing 653 bullets AJR

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown to find missing 653 bullets

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Priyanka Singh Pradeep song Raja Toote Badaniya shows off their BOLD dance moves watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Priyanka Singh, Pradeep's song ‘Raja Toote Badaniya’ shows off their BOLD dance moves

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon