Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who was Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist

    Rupin Katyal's body was deplaned after the hijacked plane arrived in Dubai and according to the FIR report, Rupin's body had one stab wound in the abdomen, four on the chest, two on the neck, and six on the face.

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who is Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    On December 24, 1999, an Indian Airlines flight, IC 814, was hijacked by a terrorist gang in Pakistan, leaving countless people horrified. The airplane had taken off from Kathmandu, Nepal, and was on its way to New Delhi, carrying more than 170 passengers who were held prisoner for more than a week. Even after 25 years, the passengers' and their families' hearts are still filled with pain and trauma. 

    Anubhav Sinha revisited the tragic story of India's longest hijacked flight in his online series, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack. For those who don't know, when the real-life flight was hijacked, passengers had no idea what the terrorists had planned. They took the jet from city to city before landing in Kandahar. Only one passenger, Rupin Katyal, who was traveling with his recently married wife, was slain. 

    Also read: 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' controversy: Why are netizens demanding ban on Vijay Varma's series?

    Rupin Katyal's death

    All IC 814 passengers were instructed to get up and relocate to economy class. It was a terrible time, and ten passengers were instructed to shift to business class. The hijackers had planned to make the first ten people their targets during the hijack. Rupin Katyal was one of those asked to sit in the business class.  However, his wife, Rachna, remained in economy class with the rest of the passengers. A co-passenger, Kollattu Ravikumar, a merchant navy commander with the US-based Navitrek, said that one of the terrorists brutally murdered Rupin on the first day of the hijacking. In an interview with Rediff, he stated that Rupin must have defied the hijackers' command since he was looking for his recently married wife, Rachna. Another goal was to put pressure on and terrify the Indian government.

    Rupin Katyal's wife unknown to his husband's death

    Rupin's body was deplaned after the hijacked plane arrived in Dubai and according to the FIR report, Rupin's body had one stab wound in the abdomen, four on the chest, two on the neck, and six on the face. Rachna Katyal, who was only 21 years old at the time, had no idea of her husband's untimely demise. The terrorist acted as if her husband, Rupin, were alive. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Why are netizens demanding ban on Vijay Varma's film? RKK

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' controversy: Why are netizens demanding ban on Vijay Varma's series?

    Why did Kangana Ranaut deny doing Shah Ruhk Khan's 'Zero', Akshay Kumar's 'Singh Is Bliing'? RKK

    Why did Kangana Ranaut deny doing Shah Ruhk Khan's 'Zero', Akshay Kumar's 'Singh Is Bliing'?

    Who is Rajat Dalal? Powerlifter at the center of Faridabad hit-and-run controversy (WATCH) AJR

    Who is Rajat Dalal? Powerlifter at the center of Faridabad hit-and-run controversy (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's predicted due date has a SURPRISING connection with Ranbir Kapoor! RKK

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's predicted due date has a SURPRISING connection with Ranbir Kapoor!

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Malayalam Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations anr

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

    Recent Stories

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH) AJR

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    Top 5 homemade hair oils to prevent and reverse premature gray hair NTI

    Top 5 homemade hair oils to prevent and reverse premature gray hair

    Actor Jiiva loses cool at reporters when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's expose on hidden camera on film set anr

    Actor Jiiva loses cool at reporters when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's expose on hidden camera on film set

    Howrah hospital staff tried to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon