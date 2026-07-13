The first look and release date for a Netflix documentary on legendary football manager Jose Mourinho have been unveiled. Set to debut on August 11, the series explores his illustrious 20-year career and features interviews with football legends.

The first look and release date of the documentary series based on the legendary football manager Jose Mourinho have finally been unveiled by the makers. The series is set to debut on August 11. The first look of the documentary features the personal trophy room of the Portugese star.

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What the First Look Reveals

He throws on a contented smile as she shows the camera crew a replica Premier League trophy, signed boots from Argentina legend Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo's first professional shirt. "I started winning in 2003, and my last title was 2022," he says. "So it was 20 years winning. That why you want to tell my story. You don't do a documentary with a guy that wins nothing," said Mourinho in the first look.

However, he's keen to play down the 'Special One' moniker he gave himself in 2004 upon joining Chelsea from European champions FC Porto. "It's not like I come here and I think I'm special," he tells the camera crew. "'The Special One' is some special shit some guys in England found for me." At this point, the interviewer responds, "I love that you're saying that whilst there's a mural of yourself behind you," as Mourinho turns in surprise.

Netflix shared the first look on their YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?

An In-Depth Look at a Legendary Career

According to Deadline, filmed over two years, Mourinho will explore the manager's rise to success, which saw him win the Champions League with Porto before upending English football by winning two Premier Leagues with Chelsea and later joining Inter Milan in Italy, where he won a second Champions League. His spell at Spain's Real Madrid, where his Ronaldo-led team battled Lionel Messi's Barcelona, saw him win a league title before rejoining Chelsea and achieving another title win. He also managed Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma to different degrees of success and then led Turkey's Fenerbahce and Portugal's Benfice before being reappointed Real Madrid manager.

According to the outlet, the documentary follows on from Netflix's Untold sports documentary strand, which has covered the liked of footballer-turned-Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Featuring Football Icons

It features interviews with football stars such as Andre Villas-Boas, Claude Makelele, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Frank Lampard, Iker Casillas, Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Luis Figo, Marcelo, Marco Materazzi, Massimo Moratti, Petr Cech, Peter Kenyon, Ricardo Carvalho, Rui Faria, Sami Khedira, Samuel Eto'o, Alex Ferguson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The documentary will stream on Netflix on August 11. (ANI)