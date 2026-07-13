The trailer for Tom Cruise's 'Digger' is out. He plays a pot-bellied billionaire in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's disaster comedy. The film, also starring Riz Ahmed and Sandra Huller, is described as a 'comedy of catastrophic proportions'.

Tom Cruise's 'Digger' Trailer Unveiled

Los Angeles [US], July 13 (ANI): The trailer of Tom Cruise's upcoming film 'Digger' was unveiled on Monday. Described as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions," the Warner Bros. film marks Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's first English-language feature since The Revenant.

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A Look at the Unrecognisable Digger Rockwell

Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, sporting a thick Southern accent, a pot belly and thinning white hair (fashioned in an unconvincing combover) to play "the most powerful man in the world," a billionaire whose company may have set off an ecological disaster that could also spark a nuclear war, as per Variety.

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"Everything changes," Cruise's Digger says at the top of the clip, which sets the stakes. "One day you're a cat, or a king. Next day, you're just ashes in a box."

When Digger learns that his product has caused a glacier to shift significantly, one could say he's less than concerned. "That glacier over there in Greenland shifts five feet. Now, this desk in front of me is bigger than five feet. My d**k is a tenth of that size," he says, growing increasingly agitated. "What? Do you want me to shut down a billion-dollar platform over something ten times the size of my d**k?" (Digger's bigger concern is his ancient white cat, who could have anywhere between "two weeks and five minutes" left to live.)

Cruise and Inarritu on the 'Wild' Film

Earlier speaking at the CinemaCon, the 'Mission: Impossible' actor couldn't help but gush over the idea of working with Inarritu, saying, "This was the kind of movie that I wanted to make movies. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it."

Director Innaritu also explained how he first had the idea of 'Digger' nine years ago and that he has been discussing it with Cruise over the past seven years. "Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that. Embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless... this role could be his most challenging, hire-wire act," he said.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Riz Ahmed, Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy round out the star-studded ensemble cast. (ANI)