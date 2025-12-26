Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns are engaged. The couple announced the news on Christmas with photos of a rooftop proposal, capping off five years of dating. The engagement follows growing speculation and a public relationship.

A Christmas Engagement

American TV personality Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns have announced their engagement on Christmas, capping off five years of dating with a festive celebration, according to E! News. The couple shared a series of Instagram photos capturing the emotional moment, including a rooftop proposal where Karl knelt before Jordyn. The post was captioned with Christmas-themed emojis and the message, "Merry Christmas." View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

In the images, Woods looked radiant in a white satin dress paired with a matching fur coat, while the couple embraced as they celebrated the milestone. The engagement ring, a sparkling showstopper, was prominently displayed, drawing the attention of fans and media alike.

The Couple's Journey

The heartfelt announcement marks a new chapter in the couple's relationship, which has been characterised by mutual support and enduring friendship.

Building Speculation

Speculation about their engagement had been growing since early October, when Jordyn posted selfies showing a large sparkler on her ring finger, coinciding with Karl-Anthony's trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks. She also participated in a bridal-themed Snapchat filter challenge, playfully teasing fans about her wedding plans.

A Strong Bond

The couple first began dating in 2020 and has often spoken publicly about their deep connection. In 2021, Jordyn said, "We know each other's hearts... we've been through a lot of bad days together," highlighting the strength of their bond.

Despite circulating rumours of infidelity in 2021, Karl-Anthony publicly dismissed the claims, writing, "Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger," according to E! News.

Their engagement comes as a celebration of love, friendship, and shared milestones, and fans have taken to social media to congratulate the pair, according to E! News. (ANI)