John Wick: Chapter 4 LEAKED: Keanu Reeves' movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    John Wick: Chapter 4 movie leaked online: Keanu Reeves' film has been pirated online and is now accessible for free download online, ahead of its release in Indian theatres.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    John Wick: Chapter 4 picks up where Wick left off in Chapter 3, with Wick plotting his grand retribution against the High Table after all of their attempts to murder him fail. While there will be more of it in the newest film in the franchise, there will also be a lot more of Keanu Reeves' Jonathan. The film will be released on March 24, 2023, and it has been a target of piracy since it has now leaked online.

    Viewers and fans are excited to see another action drama on the big screen. But there is some terrible news for you. Before its release, Keanu Reeves' flick, John Wick 4, was leaked online on multiple notorious pirate sites.

    John Wick Chapter 4 leaked online
    The film, which stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, and Laurence Fishburne, has been leaked online, causing concern among fans. It is currently free to download from a variety of websites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, 123movies, Ibomma, and others.

    It is also available as John Wick Chapter 4 Free Download, John Wick Chapter 4 MP4 HD Download, John Wick Chapter 4 Tamil Rockers, John Wick Chapter 4 Telegram Links John Wick Chapter 4 Free HD Download and John Wick Chapter 4 Free Download Link. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

    About John Wick Chapter 4
    Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Asia Kate, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, and others are crucial in John Wick Chapter 4. The action occurs in New York City, as John Wick plots to wreak his vengeance on the High Table while sheltering underground with the Bowery King. The film is quite interesting.

    Say no to piracy
    We advise readers to avoid supporting piracy by seeing the film in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
