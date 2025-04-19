John Lithgow has been cast as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series. The actor responds to criticism over his casting

Actor John Lithgow is set to play the role of Albus Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series, based on the JK Rowling novels of the same name.

Despite earning critical acclaim for his roles in hit movies and shows like Interstellar and The Crown, many Harry Potter fans expressed displeasure over his casting as Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series.

Following in the footsteps of late actor Michael Gambon (Dumbledore in Harry Potter films) can be difficult for the Lithgow, but 'The Crown' actor reminded the fans that he may not be an 'Englishman', but has played the role of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill, in one of his shows.

While talking on BBC's One Show, as quoted by Deadline, Lithgow said,

"I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I'm not an Englishman, although I've played one on TV," he said on BBC's The One Show. "I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown and did just fine."

He assured the fans that he would give his best for the role.

"But yes, I mean, it's an enormous thrill. But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best," added Lithgow as quoted by Deadline.

In March, the actor opened up about his character of Dumbledore and said that he doesn't believe that it's going to be a hard job for him, reported People.

"You know, Dumbledore is -- he's kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. And I think that -- I don't think it's gonna be that hard a job, and, we'll just go back and forth," said Lithgow while talking to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, reported People.

In addition to Lithgow's casting as Dumbledore in the upcoming Max series from writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner, the actor was also joined by Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

After Harris originated the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, he died at age 72 in 2002.

It was later taken over by the actor Michael Gambon who later gained fame among the masses for his role. He played Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince, The Deathly Hallows -- Part 1 and The Deathly Hallows -- Part 2.

Law played a younger version of the Hogwarts dean in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore.