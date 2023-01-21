Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    John Abraham reveals his favorite action sequences in 'Pathaan'

    While ardent John Abraham fans are counting the days left to witness John and Shah Rukh Khan in action on screens, the much-awaited actioner-thriller entertainer film Pathaan. In a new video released by Yash Raj Films, John has revealed some exciting details about his favorite action sequences in Pathaan.

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait. Even John is coming back to being an action hero after Dhoom with Pathaan after a gap of sixteen years with Yash Raj Films.

    Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan, globally loved action bollywood star John Abraham and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres. The visually spectacular film produced by Aditya Chopra banner YRF gives a dose of action extravaganza.

    In a new video released by Yash Raj Films on January 20, John Abraham, who plays the lead antagonist Jim in the film, opened up on his favorite action sequences. Shedding light on the same, John Abraham said, "I totally love the action sequences in Pathaan. Most of them are mobile. One was on the motorcycles in the snow. One was on the trucks, so again we were moving. The third is in the air, which was wow and fantastic. So, each one was in movement and they were fantastic."

    Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

