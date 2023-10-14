Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details

    This comes just days after it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra, married to Joe Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas, is keeping a low profile after the divorce news came out in public.

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce appears to have strained relations between the latter and Priyanka Chopra as well. Sophie and Priyanka have unfollowed each other on the Instagram social media network. Despite not following Priyanka, Sophie continues to follow Joe, Kevin, and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

    This comes just days after it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas, is keeping a low profile after the divorce. According to a KoiMoi article, Priyanka may be keeping quiet about the breakup.

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details RBA

    “PC is not the sort to poke her nose in others’ affairs. This is a sensitive issue. Apparently, there has never been a divorce in the Jonas family. They are very concerned. But they have decided to let Joe and Sophie deal with it. Priyanka is very close to Sophie. But the divorce topic remains taboo between the two sisters-in-law,” the source claimed.

    Another insider also told the magizine called Life & Style that Priyanka is having hardship due to the divorce between Joe and Sophie. “She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life,” the source added.

    However, Priyanka has not commented on Joe and Sophie’s divorce.

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details RBA

    Joe and Sophie issued a joint statement last month, confirming that they are parting ways. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to end our marriage amicably. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” their joint statement read.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read rkn

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event RBA

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event

    IFFI Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details RBA

    IFFI Goa: Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details vma

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country SHG EAI

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country; READ details

    Recent Stories

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read rkn

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event RBA

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event

    Israel Palestine War: From diplomacy to controversy, top developments in the last 24 hours

    Israel-Palestine War: From diplomacy to controversy, top developments in the last 24 hours

    IFFI Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details RBA

    IFFI Goa: Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details

    Kerala: Renovated Kollam railway station to be commissioned in 2025 rkn

    Kerala: Kollam railway station to undergo massive renovation

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon