Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Pedro Almodovar, Bradley Cooper, Anurag Kashyap films in the lineup

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 presents an extensive lineup of over 250 films, including premieres, competitions, and showcases from South Asia and around the world, highlighting emerging talent and honoring cinematic legacy

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has unveiled its much-anticipated lineup for 2023, promising a spectacular showcase of over 250 films spanning ten days, from October 27 to November 5. This year's curation is set to dazzle with more than 40 World premieres, 45 Asia premieres, and a remarkable 70+ South Asia premieres. Impressively, the festival received over 1,000 submissions for its South Asia program, underscoring its commitment to spotlighting contemporary films and emerging cinematic voices from the region.

The competitive section is a highlight, featuring 14 films by debutant and second-time filmmakers hailing from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the UK, and Germany. These films aim to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian cinema, with titles such as "Mithya" by Sumant Bhat, "Barir Naam Shahana" (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi, and "The Red Suitcase" by Fidel Devkota.

Additionally, there's a non-competition section with 46 films, including 22 features and 24 non-features, offering a diverse glimpse into the rich tapestry of South Asia. This section features works from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, as well as diaspora perspectives from Australia, Germany, the USA, the UK, Poland, and Spain.

The festival's press conference, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, was attended by illustrious board members such as Anupama Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Rohan Sippy, and Ajay Bijli. They unveiled a meticulously curated lineup representing the best in global and South Asian cinema.

The World Cinema section boasts over 90 titles from more than 35 countries, including critically acclaimed films from this year's festival circuit. Some of the notable selections include Palme d'Or winner "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet, Bradley Cooper's Oscar-tipped "Maestro," and "Beyond Utopia" by Madeleine Gavin, which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Other titles to watch for include "The Daughters of Fire" by Pedro Costa, "Monster" by Hirokazu Kore-eda, "Strange Way of Life" by Pedro Almodóvar, "The Old Oak" by Ken Loach, and "La Chimera" by Alice Rohrwacher.

Festival Director Anupama Chopra emphasized the festival's commitment to cinema and filmmakers, aiming to be a melting pot of talent from around the world while creating opportunities for South Asian films and filmmakers.

The festival is divided into several key categories, including South Asia Competition, Focus South Asia (Non-Competition), Icons South Asia, Gala Premier South Asia, Marathi Talkies, Dimensions Mumbai, World Cinema, After Dark, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, Restored Classics, MAMI Tribute, Retrospective, and Recap. Each section promises to bring unique and compelling cinematic experiences to the audience.