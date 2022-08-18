Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports

    According to media reports citing doctors at the AIIMS in New Delhi, Raju Srivastava's condition is very critical. The comedian had suffered a cardiac arrest last week

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports RBA
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava's condition has deteriorated again. According to the latest media reports, doctors have stated that his condition is critical and is not improving. The doctors further said that his condition is very critical and his heart is not functioning properly.

    After suffering a heart attack, Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS. Last night, actor Shekhar Suman shared an update on the comedian's health on Twitter saying, "Today's update on Raju's health is that he is stable.Still unconscious but stable.Will take a week to recover.Prayers for a quick recovery. har har mahadev."

    Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

    Earlier, Raju's family said on his official Instagram page that the comedian's condition is "stable." "Raju Srivastava ji is in good health." We are hoping for a rapid recovery for him. The physicians are treating him and doing everything they can. "Thank you for your ongoing love and support," the family wrote.

    A few days back, Raju's family issued a statement and requested his fans and followers to not believe the fake rumours. "Dear all Raju Srivatava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him (sic)," read the statement. 

    Srivastava, a familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, rose to prominence after appearing in the 1st season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

    Srivastava has appeared in several Hindi films, including "Maine Pyar Kiya," "Baazigar," a remake of "Bombay to Goa," and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya." Srivastava is also the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
