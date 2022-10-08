Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa: Zorawar Kalra's evolution in show is a true testimony of his competence, here's why

After ruling the kitchen world with his culinary skills, renowned chef Zorawar Kalra impressed everyone with his dance skills since the time he participated in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Take a look at how his journey as a dancer evolved.

Zorawar Kalra, who is one of the biggest restaurateurs in India is currently seen dancing his way into the hearts of Indian audiences owing to his determination and true-hearted efforts to entertain everyone with his dancing skills.

Coming from a non-dancing background and making it this far in the show, Zorawar Kalra can righteously be called a dancer now. Ever since ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ started the entrepreneur turned entertainer, Zorawar has never failed to entertain us with his performances.

Here are some of the reasons why we think he’s officially a dancer now:

Entertainment, Entertainment and Entertainment: Since day one, Zorawar Kalra’s performances have never lacked the most important aspect of any art form -- entertainment. Time and again, all three judges have been mentioning this post every performance of Zorawar.

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Goodbye to Godfather, Ponniyin Selvan: I, here’s how films performed on Friday

He is expressive: Zorawar Kalra is someone who is seen making the most out of his dance performances as he has been very expressive through his dance performances. Be it Family week or Bollywood week, his performances have all been about emoting through his dance

Learning Attitude: Every art form needs you to keep learning and improving yourself in the process and Zorawar Kalra is someone who takes all the feedback given to him, inculcates it and comes back better and stronger than before.

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 3 to see the return of Srinidhi Shetty? Actor shares an update

The successful entrepreneur and chef that he has been over all these years, Zorawar was sceptical of joining the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ when he was offered. However, things became a lot more clear for him after his wife Dildeep Kalra pushed him to say yes to the show.

Interestingly, Zorawar Kalra has been a judge of a reality TV show himself in the past. The culinary expert has judged and is now a participant in a reality show himself.