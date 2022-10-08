Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Goodbye to Godfather, Ponniyin Selvan: I, here’s how films performed on Friday

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Goodbye’ is the latest film to have been released in the theatres. The film, which hit the cinema halls on Friday, is already facing competition from ‘Godfather’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, and ‘Vikram Vedha’. Here is a low down on how all the films performed at the box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    Movies from Hindi to Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages are rocking the box office. However, Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has become the highest-grossing film at the box office. On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer made the highest collections, leaving behind all other films, including the newly released ‘Goodbye’. Wondering how the Friday collection at the box office was? Here is a full report of films’ performances; check out.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye' were released in the theatres on Friday. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Rashmika, which also stars actors Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati. However, contrary to expectations, the film could not do well on its first day at the box office. According to preliminary figures, the film earned Rs 1.20 crore on its opening day.

    Image: Official film poster

    Godfather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starrer 'Godfather' is doing decent business at the box office. The film, which earned Rs 13 crores on Thursday, reached Rs 8.50 crores on Friday. With this, the total collection of the film has now gone up to Rs 41.70 crores. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of the week.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ponniyin Selvan: I: Starring actors Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ponniyin Selvan: I have become the third highest-grossing film of the year. The film has collected a total of Rs 182.05 crore in eight days. However, there is a decline in the earnings of 'PS1' in the second week. From earning Rs 11.75 crore on Thursday, Mani Ratnam’s directorial film did a business of only Rs 9 crore o Friday.

    Image: Official film poster

    Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film 'Vikram Vedha' has collected Rs 58.57 crore in the first week. But, after entering the second week, the collections started to drop. According to the initial figures on Friday, the film collected Rs 2.70 crore on the eighth day. In such a situation, the total collection of the film has now gone up to Rs 61.27 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    Box Office Report: 
    Ponniyin Selvan: Rs 9 crore
    Vikram Vedha: Rs 2.70 crore
    Kantara: Rs 5.10 crore
    Godfather: Rs 8.50 crore
    The Ghost: Rs 0.95 crore
    Goodbye: Rs 1.20 crore

