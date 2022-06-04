Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JGM: Puri Jagannadh’s film starring Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, begin its first schedule

    South beauty Pooja Hegde has started shooting for Puri Jagannadh's dream project ‘JGM’, which will star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The makers shared a special video to mark the film’s beginning.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 9:28 PM IST

    Popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s highly anticipated directorial, ‘JGM’, has begun the first leg of its shooting. The pan-India high octane action entertainer starring superstar Vijay Deverakonda along with Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist began filming its first schedule on Saturday. The film is set to release worldwide in cinemas on August 3, 2023. 

    The makers of JGM commenced with the first shoot schedule on Saturday with actress Pooja Hegde. She will be seen in an action-packed role in this much-awaited movie. The film shoot schedule will be held across multiple international locations, beginning first with Mumbai.

    The big-ticket action entertainer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, & Malayalam and will mark Pooja Hegde’s first collaboration with the superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

    Meanwhile, watch the special video that the makers shared on Saturday:

    JGM is a Puri Connects and Srikara Studios Production. The film has been produced by Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally. Helmed and written by Puri Jagannadh, the announcement for this action entertainer was made on March 29  at an event in Mumbai.

    While speaking at JGM’s announcement event, Vijay Deverakonda said that he is excited about the film as it is “one of the most striking and challenging scripts”. “The story is special and it will touch every Indian,” he further said. JGM marks the second collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda, after ‘Liger’, which also stars Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

