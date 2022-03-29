6 pics of 'JGM' star Vijay Devarakonda that show why women drool over

Vijay Devarakonda announced his new film ‘JGM’ with path-breaking director Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday. Meanwhile, take a look at these six pictures of the actor that prove why South India’s hunk Vijay Deverakonda is one of the hottest stars in India.

Tuesday came as a pleasant surprise for all the Vijay Devarakonda fans when the actor announced his next film ‘JGM’, helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay is aiming at delivering a breakthrough performance with JGM, a big-ticket action drama that will showcase him in a never-seen before role. The film’s announcement was made at an event held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, presenting to you are these six photographs of the actor from his Instagram profile that show why is the dream man of every lady. Along with this, continue reading to know more about JGM.

Vijay Devarakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh will be bankrolled by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally. Jagannadh had also written the film's screenplay and dialogue, apart from directing it.

Vijay Devarakonda’s JMB will be an action entertainer that will have a pan-India release as the film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Speaking about his reunion with Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Devarakonda said that what excites him about JGM is that "it is one of the most striking and challenging scripts" that he has come across. The actor further said that JGM's story will touch the hearts of every Indian, adding that he feels honoured to be a part of Jagannadh's dream project.

Vijay Devarakonda threw light on his character in JGM saying that it is refreshing and something that he has not done before. “I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences,” he added.

The film’s title 'JGM’ is an abbreviation for ‘Jana Gana Mana’. But the makers have decided not to use the film’s full form for its title. It is so because JGM reflects the name of the mission which will be completed by Vijay Devarakonda in the film.

