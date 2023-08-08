Jennifer Aniston not supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post sparks meme fest

Jennifer Aniston received backlash on Twitter (now X) after Jamie Foxx apologized for his antisemitic post. She faced flak for her lack of knowledge of Black culture. Jennifer Aniston blasting Jamie Foxx erupted meme fest on social media.

Jennifer Aniston has sparked a meme fest on Twitter (now X) after Jamie Foxx apologized for his antisemitic post. Many social media users came out in order to defend Foxx after he published a now-deleted Instagram post on Friday mentioning Jesus and fake friends. Jennifer Aniston is now facing flak for her lack of knowledge of Black culture. Jamie Foxx first posted the message on his Instagram Stories, calling out a fake friend who reportedly released false information about his physical condition to the press. He said, "THEY KILLED A MAN NAMED JESUS. WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE THEY WILL DO TO YOU?" #FakeFriends #FakeLove."

Foxx's post prompted controversy, with many labelling it as antisemitic. Jennifer Aniston, who mistakenly liked the post, published a statement calling the tweet sick after facing flak as she did like it. Later, Jamie issued an official apology for the message and revealed he had no bad intentions in a post on his Instagram.

His now-deleted post had a slang term commonly used in the Black community to signify betrayal and being backstabbed by those closest to them. Twitter users were baffled about why Foxx had to apologize, and they rebuked the Friends star for introducing herself into Black culture.

Phil Lewis, a journalist, remarked, "Jennifer Aniston owes an apology to Jamie Foxx because this is just silly." Reecie Colbert, a political and cultural critic, weighed in on the matter and Aniston's lack of Black cultural competency. She said, "This happens when *in-group speak* is broadcast to people who have no Black cultural competency and have never been in a familial setting with Black people. We know what he meant, but our cultural context has no value or consideration outside us."

Meanwhile, another user called out the actress by saying, "Why didn't Jennifer Aniston just ask someone Black, or, dare I say, Jamie Foxx, what he meant before she blasted him? Is there a Black buddy she could have asked? It's a common phrase in the Black community that is NOT antisemitism."

