'OMG 2' review by Sadhguru: Akshay Kumar hosts special screening at Isha Yoga Center

Spiritual leader Sadhguru praised Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2' after the two watched it at a special screening at the Isha Yoga Center. Know what he said

Sadhguru, the spiritual leader, complimented Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2' on Monday (Aug 07), saying it was vital to "educate young people on how to handle their bodily needs." Kumar recently hosted a special screening of his upcoming film 'OMG 2' for Sadhguru at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Sadhguru discussed the film on X (previously known as Twitter) and thanked Akshay for the chance.

Sadhguru's input was welcomed by Akshay, who expressed thanks for his observations. They also shared a video of their time, including viewing the movie and playing frisbee.

Also Read: Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

Sadhguru's tweet emphasised the need to educate young people about managing their bodily demands, which is critical for developing a culture that values women's well-being and dignity.

He wrote on X, "Namaskaram @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about ‘Oh My God -2’. Educating young people on handling their bodily needs is essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is time our education system focuses on equipping our youth to handle their body, mind & emotions rather than being purely information oriented. -Sg #OMG2."

Akshay answered with appreciation, saying how honoured he felt to attend the Isha Yoga Centre and thanked Sadhguru for viewing 'OMG 2' and offering useful input. He emphasised how much the favourable response meant to him and his colleagues.

"Namaskaram @SadhguruJV Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort," the actor said in response to Sadhguru's post.

Also Read: Jawan: New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release

'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil, best known for his performance in Ramayan, also appear in the film. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG- Oh My God!' and will be released on August 11.

Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced the film. The film's creative producer is Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. Amalendu Chaudhary is responsible for the film's cinematography.