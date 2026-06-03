Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunited to discuss their 'Friends' days and the rise of AI. Aniston expressed alarm, calling AI a '900-headed monster,' while Kudrow was more measured, believing audiences will filter what works.

'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently reunited for a special #ActorsOnActors segment for Variety, where the duo reflected on their long-standing association and fondly reminisced about their time on the iconic show. The two also expressed their views on the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Lisa said, "I feel like we're going to learn a lot about what doesn't work, and that there will be some aspects of it that will be really helpful. And I think an audience will always let you know what works for them and what doesn't work for them. And I think right now, just as actors, I think we're safe, because young people can tell so much better than I can tell, what's an AI generated human."

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Jennifer Aniston on AI's 'unchartered territory'

Jennifer revealed that she frequently receives images and videos that people mistakenly believe are authentic. "The amount of things that I get sent from people think that it's actually me --and it's so clearly not. But yeah, it's such unchartered territory, and I think we have to learn about it. It feels like it's already just grown into this 900-headed monster. We don't understand enough about it," she shared.

Kudrow added, "I mean, I know you. You've probably looked, and tried to learn about it." To which, Jennifer said, "I want to learn more. I want to understand what this is, because there's just so many questions."

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Lisa has been busy working on "The Comeback," for which she and co-creator Michael Patrick King wrote all eight episodes of the third and final season, bringing sitcom actress Valerie Cherish's fraught Hollywood journey to a close.

Aniston will be seen in the fifth season of Apple TV's "The Morning Show," starring her as news broadcaster Alex Levy. (ANI)