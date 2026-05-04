'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3's first two episodes will premiere internationally at the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will attend the event, which will also honour other international actors.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3 to Premiere at Monte-Carlo

The much-awaited 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' is gearing up to make a return at the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. According to Variety, the first two episodes of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3 will have an international premiere during the television festival in the presence of actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, alongside showrunner Seth Hoffman.

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The upcoming third season of the show, which is produced by AMC Studios, is set to premiere in the summer on AMC/AMC+. The season will follow Maggie and Negan finally setting their differences aside to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, as the chaos begins to emerge across the city, they are left to confront a crucial question: have they truly learned from their past, or will their dark history ultimately doom the entire city?

Festival to Honour International Talent

At the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Spanish actress Ester Exposito will be honoured with the International Golden Nymph for most promising talent, recognising a rapidly rising international career since her breakout role in the hit Netflix series 'Elite'. British actor Matthew Broome will also receive the International Golden Nymph for the most promising talent, honouring his fast-rising career driven by performances in 'My Fault: London' and 'The Buccaneers'.

Present will be Michel Drucker, who will be given the Honorary Nymph Award, in recognition of an exceptional career and his major contribution to the history of television. As per Variety, Kristin Scott Thomas and Kurt Russell will be presented with the Crystal Nymph Award.

Esteemed Jury and Festival Vision

The festival's fiction jury will be chaired by Lesley Manville alongside Charlene McKenna, Frederique Bel, Greg Daniels, Hojin Kwon, Kevin McKidd, and Yasmin Finney.

"This 65th edition embodies both our commitment to our heritage and our determination to fully embrace the ongoing transformation of television. More than ever, the festival is a place for encounters, discoveries and recognition of the talents shaping the stories of tomorrow," said Cecile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, as quoted by Variety.