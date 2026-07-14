'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill has died at 78. Co-star Jeff Goldblum paid tribute on Instagram. Neill passed away suddenly in Sydney, surrounded by family. He was previously treated for cancer but was cancer-free at the time of death.

Jeff Goldblum has paid an emotional tribute to his longtime 'Jurassic Park' co-star Sam Neill, who passed away at the age of 78 on July 13, 2026. Following confirmation of Neill's sudden and unexpected death by his family, Goldblum shared iconic photographs from their time filming the 1993 blockbuster on Instagram, writing, "The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum)

Neill died suddenly in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his family. According to the details shared by his family, the actor was cancer-free at the time of his death, having previously undergone treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The family also expressed gratitude to St Vincent's Private Hospital for its "incredible care."

Hollywood mourns Sam Neill

Goldblum's tribute was among a wave of condolences from across Hollywood, with colleagues and collaborators remembering Neill's legacy both on and off screen. Laura Dern, who starred opposite Neill in Jurassic Park, told USA TODAY that he was a "true and noble gentleman" who showed her the depths of loyalty and love, as per People magazine. Director Steven Spielberg remembered Neill on Amblin Entertainment's social media channels as an exceptionally collaborative actor and a deeply loving father. Actor Cillian Murphy, who worked with Neill on Peaky Blinders, told Variety that he was "one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people" in the industry.

Tributes from New Zealand

Tributes also came from political leaders in New Zealand, with current Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern celebrating Neill's five-decade contribution to bringing Kiwi stories to audiences around the world.

An enduring legacy in cinema

Best known to generations of moviegoers as the pragmatic palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, Neill leaves behind a prolific career spanning more than 50 years. His filmography includes acclaimed performances in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, and Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople, cementing his place as one of cinema's most enduring actors.

(ANI)