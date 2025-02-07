Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Venue, Muhrat, guest list of Gautam Adani's son's marriage

Jeet Adani, younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in an intimate ceremony today in Ahmedabad. Here's everything you need to know

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry his fiancée, Diva Shah, in a private wedding ceremony today. Despite its intimate nature, the event has generated considerable buzz on social media. Earlier, Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest man, had dismissed reports suggesting that global pop star Taylor Swift would perform at the celebrations. Addressing the speculation last month, he had clarified that Jeet’s wedding was scheduled for February 7 and that their family followed a simple and traditional way of life. He had emphasized that the wedding would be conducted in a traditional and understated manner.

Key Highlights of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Wedding:

Jeet Adani’s Role & Bride’s Background

Jeet Adani, who serves as the Director of Adani Airports, is the younger son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. His fiancée, Diva Shah, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

Wedding Date & Location

The wedding is set to take place in Ahmedabad on February 7, 2025.

Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The pre-wedding functions are being hosted at Shantivan, the expansive residence of the Adani family in Ahmedabad.

Wedding Venue

The main wedding ceremony will be held at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad. Videos circulating online show both venues beautifully illuminated in preparation for the celebrations.

Wedding Muhurat

While the wedding is confirmed for February 7, the family has not disclosed the exact timing of the muhurat.

Guest List & Attendees

The celebrations will be attended by close family members and friends. Among the guests, entrepreneur and socialite Pinky Reddy was seen at one of the pre-wedding festivities at Shantivan.

Advocacy for PwDs

As an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Jeet Adani has incorporated this cause into the wedding festivities. Representatives from various NGOs and artisans have been invited to be part of the celebrations.

Handcrafted Wedding Accessories

The NGO Family of Disabled has contributed to the wedding preparations by creating hand-painted glassware, plates, and accessories for the event.

No International Performances

Contrary to speculation, no international celebrities are expected to perform at the wedding. Additionally, reports claiming that musician Shankar Mahadevan would perform were denied, despite his recent sighting at Ahmedabad airport.

Exclusive Guest Gifts

Guests at the wedding will receive specially woven Paithani sarees crafted by 400 artisans. These sarees, sourced from Jagdish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees in Nashik, have been specially created for the occasion.

Additionally, Diva Shah’s mehendi was applied on February 5 by renowned henna artist Sona Mistry. With its mix of tradition, simplicity, and philanthropy, the wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah promises to be a memorable affair.

