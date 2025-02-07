Gautam Adani’s son Jeet’s wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on

Gautam Adani's son Jeet will have a simple traditional wedding with no celebrities or VIPs. The ceremony in Ahmedabad will focus on family, culture.
 

Gautam Adani's son Jeet's wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Defying popular perceptions of pomp and extravagance associated with weddings for the super-wealthy, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's youngest son, is set to get married in a low-key, traditional manner sans star-studded celebrities or a bevy of high-voltage international performers.

Jeet Adani is set to wed Diva Shah, the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah tomorrow, February 7, in a simple low-key traditional ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat the home state of the Adanis.

While speculations ran rife about what the couple has planned for their special day ever since the news of their nuptials surfaced, ANI has learned that the celebration will not be a lavish affair but an intimate private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. Politicians, celebrities, and other VIPs are not expected to put up an appearance.

Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, one of the richest men in the world, during his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, had spoken with delight about his son's marriage.

"Jeet's marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways," he shared.
Responding to a media question about whether the wedding is going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," he quipped, "Definitely not!"

The wedding festivities will start from 2 pm onwards on Friday and the rituals will be conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Preparations have been going on in full swing. Notably, the Adanis, who have always been a strong advocate for social empowerment, incorporated a noble cause into the wedding festivities. Several NGO representatives and artisans are expected to attend the wedding and congratulate the couple.

Ahead of their wedding, Jeet and Diva, who got engaged on March 14, 2023, were spotted at Mitti Cafe, an NGO that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The groom-to-be and bride-to-be personally extended their wedding invitation to them and spent some time with them by cutting a cake, and sharing warm conversations.

The visit to Mitti Cafe was particularly special for Jeet Adani, who has been deeply involved in supporting people with disabilities for a long time. His connection with Mitti Cafe goes back to when he personally inaugurated this very outlet, marking his commitment to their cause.

Gautam Adani in a post on X had said, "Jeet and Diva have pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities."

"As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," the industrialist said.
Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports and Shark Tank India have collaborated for the special episode 'Gateway to Shark Tank - Divyang Special', which will bring groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

Another key highlight of the upcoming wedding is the collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for Jeet and Diva. This partnership blends high fashion with social impact, ensuring that fashion and inclusivity go hand in hand.

Manish Malhotra, famed for his craftsmanship and ability to blend tradition with contemporary flair, has worked closely with FOD's artisans to design these shawls. FOD is an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through skill-based opportunities.

ALSO READ Who is Diva Jaimin Shah? Meet Gautam Adanis's son Jeet Adani's fiancee, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 20 crore allocated for Vijnana Kerala Project to boost student employability anr

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 20 crore allocated for Vijnana Kerala Project to boost student employability

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, praises Yogi govt's grand arrangements

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, praises Yogi govt's grand arrangements

MP SHOCKER! 17-year-old held hostage, sexually exploited by HIV-positive man for 10 months shk

MP SHOCKER! 17-year-old held hostage, sexually exploited by HIV-positive man for 10 months

Hindu devotees from Pakistan experience spiritual fulfillment after taking a sacred dip in Sangam

Hindu devotees from Pakistan experience spiritual fulfillment after taking a sacred dip in Sangam

Recent Stories

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple MEG

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH)

Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Horror Thriller Films on OTT RBA

Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Indian Horror-Thriller Films on OTT

7 free tools every content creator should know about iwh

7 free tools every content creator should know about

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon