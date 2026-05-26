Filmmaker Adhish Rana shares his experience directing 'Jeena Dil Se', calling it 'very difficult' but enjoyable. He talks about handling a large cast of 15 actors and highlighting his home state, Haryana, in the film set to release on May 29.

Filmmaker Adhish Rana is gearing up for the release of his film 'Jeena Dil Se'. Jeena Dil Se features Ruma Sharma, Lakhya Handa, Mehak Jain, Yash Purohit, Kunal Chhabra, Deeksha Suryawanshi, Teji Singh, Priyanka Modgill, Shivani Wazir, Kanchan Singh, Kiara Diwan, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Shradha Joshi, and Muskan Varshney others.

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Director on 'Very Difficult' Experience

Ahead of the release, Adhish opened up about his experience directing the film.

"It was a very unique experience for me. In this opportunity, I have highlighted my Haryana state very well. And since I am from there, I shot it a little more and showed it well...I wanted to show my unique point of view to everyone with my own eyes. I was also very nervous because I had such a big crew. There were so many people. And unlike other projects, there were 15 actors in my film. So being the director, the solo director, I had to handle all of them. I had to make them perform what I wanted. And I had to manage all the crew. It was a little difficult. Actually, not a little. It was very difficult. But I enjoyed it a lot," he shared.

'Jeena Dil Se' is scheduled to be released on May 29.