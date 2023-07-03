Jee Le Zara: Has Katrina Kaif also opted out of much-awaited film? Know details

After reports of global icon Priyanka Chopra quitting the film Jee Le Zara shook social media and the internet, as per the rumours in media mills, it might be true that even Katrina Kaif has willingly backed out of the film.

Jee Le Zaraa is one such film project that created a lot of buzz and is in the news for a long time since its announcement in Bollywood. The netizens and fans got honestly excited and thrilled to know the details of the film since they all were excited and glad to be getting a road-trip movie after the epic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But then news came about bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar delaying the much-awaited film's shooting schedule. Then the news came of Priyanka Chopra quitting the movie due to other work commitments in Hollywood. Now there's no official confirmation, but according to some reports in media mills, Katrina Kaif may have quit the film.

Rumours are rampant that Katrina Kaif has also backed out of an ambitious movie helmed by Farhan Akhtar titled Jee Le Zaraa after the reported departure of Priyanka Chopra from the film. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the exit of Katrina, a new report has suggested that the 'Bhoot Police' actress has willingly opted out of the movie.

While quoting some key sources, a leading bollywood magazine report stated that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif have reportedly opted out of the film. Now, talks of Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani as the new female leads are getting assessed for the film.

A report in a leading Indian entertainment portal also stated that due to a lack of dates from the stars. The film got pushed ahead several times. The source shared, "Priyanka Chopra could not commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films will be taxing, she could not align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time."

