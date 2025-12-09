Boney Kapoor lauded the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, praising its infrastructure efforts. CM Revanth Reddy unveiled the 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision' to establish the state as a global growth hub for investment and innovation.

Film producer Boney Kapoor lauded the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, highlighting the state government's efforts to build large-scale infrastructure and attract global participation. Kapoor said initiatives of this scale help mobilise the country's growth momentum. "... It is good that they are creating infrastructure that encourages people to come from all over. The entire country is being mobilised, with every state contributing something new. We need to encourage all of this to have prosperity all around. We must work together to fulfil PM Modi's dream...India should become by 2047, I would say 100 trillion economy." Arjun Kapoor also attended the event.

'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision Document Unveiled

The Government of Telangana unveiled its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Bharat Future City. The long-term roadmap positions Telangana to become one of the world's leading growth hubs over the next two decades.

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy said, "Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is Telangana's invitation to the world - to join hands with us in building a future-ready State, where innovation, investment and inclusive growth thrive together. Telangana welcomes the world to explore investment opportunities and experience our culture, creativity and confidence. This Summit reflects the spirit of a rising State and signals Telangana's readiness to partner with global investors and innovators. We are opening our doors to ideas, technology and transformative collaborations. Together, we will script a new era of prosperity for our people."

Future City and Film Hub Planned

Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju said, "... It is CM Revanth Reddy's vision to make Hyderabad a global city. 30 thousand acres of land have been procured for the development of a future city. We are also working on establishing world-class film universities and studios that will be developed here in the next few years..."

The Summit provided a global platform for Telangana to showcase its developmental journey, emerging economic strengths, and long-term collaboration opportunities, the state government said.

Riteish Deshmukh added, " It was a great summit. A good facility is going to come up here that will inspire people and benefit not only Telangana but the entire nation."

CM Virtually Unveils 'Telangana Talli' Statues

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the 'Telangana Talli' statues virtually at the district collectorates from the venue of the Global Summit at the Bharat Future City on Tuesday. (ANI)