Dulquer Salmaan gets emotional, says 'I haven't slept in a while' making fans tense; later deletes post

Dulquer Salmaan gets teary-eyed in his latest social media post where he was seen saying 'i haven't slept in a while'. Dulquer has now deleted the cryptic post from his Instagram, but his worried fans are sharing its screenshots and the recorded video on Twitter.

Dulquer Salmaan worried his followers when he released a strange video clip on Sunday night, claiming that he hadn't slept well in a long time. The post has already been removed from the actor's Instagram account. Dulquer admirers, on the other hand, are spreading images of his now-deleted Twitter tweet. Along with the enigmatic video, Dulquer posted a letter that read, “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed."

One fan shared Dulquer’s cryptic post on Twitter: "What happened to #DulquerSalmaan? He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him?" Another one said, “Dulquer Salmaan posted in Instagram and deleted (sad emojis)." A third user tweeted, “Dulquer Salmaan posted a video on Instagram and he deleted it in minutes after getting some controversial comments on it. What’s happening?" However, a section of netizens pointed out that it was a part of an advertisement and Dulquer was fine.

Also Read: Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film 'King of Kotha' will be released in theatres shortly. Last Thursday, the creators published a teaser. The teaser was nothing short of spectacular. It showed Dulquer's fierce gaze with the much-needed elegance. He was also spotted with weapons in his hands.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, is Dulquer Salmaan's fantasy project. The teaser was made available in a variety of languages. Aside from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose play important parts, as do Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran.