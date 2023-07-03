Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dulquer Salmaan gets emotional, says 'I haven't slept in a while' making fans tense; later deletes post

    Dulquer Salmaan gets teary-eyed in his latest social media post where he was seen saying 'i haven't slept in a while'. Dulquer has now deleted the cryptic post from his Instagram, but his worried fans are sharing its screenshots and the recorded video on Twitter.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    Dulquer Salmaan worried his followers when he released a strange video clip on Sunday night, claiming that he hadn't slept well in a long time. The post has already been removed from the actor's Instagram account. Dulquer admirers, on the other hand, are spreading images of his now-deleted Twitter tweet. Along with the enigmatic video, Dulquer posted a letter that read, “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed."

    One fan shared Dulquer’s cryptic post on Twitter: "What happened to #DulquerSalmaan? He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him?" Another one said, “Dulquer Salmaan posted in Instagram and deleted (sad emojis)." A third user tweeted, “Dulquer Salmaan posted a video on Instagram and he deleted it in minutes after getting some controversial comments on it. What’s happening?" However, a section of netizens pointed out that it was a part of an advertisement and Dulquer was fine.

    Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film 'King of Kotha' will be released in theatres shortly. Last Thursday, the creators published a teaser. The teaser was nothing short of spectacular. It showed Dulquer's fierce gaze with the much-needed elegance. He was also spotted with weapons in his hands.

    King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, is Dulquer Salmaan's fantasy project. The teaser was made available in a variety of languages. Aside from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose play important parts, as do Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran.

