Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently put the heart in their 4th-anniversary celebrations. Vicky shared the first picture of Katrina Kaif after the arrival of their baby, giving fans an insight into a little of their private life. The post went viral almost instantly, with fans pouring their special love and admiration for the couple.

Vicky Kaushal Shares First Pic of New Mom Katrina Kaif

Through his social media, Vicky poured his heart out for Katrina on celebrating not merely marriage but the new phase of entering parenthood. The picture showed Katrina glowing bright with happiness and contentment. Fans, ever quick to weigh in, showered the fabulous couple with remarks praising them for love, charm, and grace.

He posted a picture with Katrina Kaif and captioned the post saying ‘’Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us. ❤️''. Hinting on parenting journey that they recently entered.

First Public Appearance After Motherhood

Vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most celebrated power couple in Bollywood. They got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family. This couple is blessed with a baby boy in November, 2025.

Bollywood's most-beloved couple, Vicky and Katrina, have always garnered admiration for their amazing chemistry, whether on-screen or off. Having followed their journey from co-actors to life partners, any anniversary post simply adds a cherry on the cake of their love story.

By doing so, Vicky Kaushal not only celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary but further heightened the joy of parenthood by sharing it with fans in such a warm and lovely manner. A true indication that their love keeps getting stronger with time, and one can only imagine how much their fans are looking forward to more snippets of their lives as a family.