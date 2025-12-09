Parineeti Chopra has opened up about how she strengthened her bond with husband Raghav Chadha, revealing the thoughtful efforts and shared values that brought them closer. Her insights offer a heartfelt look into how the couple nurtured relationship.

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about the small yet significant ways she has strengthened her bond with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The actress-turned-believer in love did share that forming a strong connection with Raghav was done in small incremental doses: understanding, respect, consciousness around effort.

Parineeti Chopra Reveals How She Improved Bond With Raghav Chadha

As shared by Parineeti Chopra, the ground on which their relationship stood is neither dramatic yet grand nor calm and unpopular; it is fairly straightly shared values and similar worldviews. The two come from different professional realms: films and politics completely vary worlds, but both discovered how naturally these align their approach, discipline, and responsibility at home with work.

Parineeti Chopra revealed how they got closer to eachother due to the film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. She stated, ‘somewhere it’s because of Chamkila that Raghav and I got together’

Communication Is the Means

Speaking about ways to improve the bond, Parineeti stated that not only was this achieved by building a communication platform where they both talk and stay connected through phone calls, despite their individual busy schedules, on daily woes to worries about future dreams.

Between the Public and Private Lives

Parineeti added that constant public attention was certainly not easy for either of them, as both learned how to keep their private moments self-protective and avoid that unnecessary noise. According to her, healthy boundaries facilitated the growth of their relationship without outside pressure. Both partners choose to focus on each other rather than the buzz surrounding their respective positions.